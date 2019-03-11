Cameroon: Kidnapped Gov’t official finally released

Published on 11.03.2019 at 12h51 by Journalducameroun

The North West Regional Delegate for Environment and Nature Protection was kidnapped last week in Bamenda has finally been released, sources have said.

Henry Awah was released at the weekend after spending one week in captivity but circumstances surrounding his release were not revealed.

His wife who was equally kidnapped on Sunday March 3 was equally released.

No group claimed responsibility nor demanded ransom for their kidnap as authorities at the time said operations had been launched to rescue them.

Administrative official have been targeted in the restive Anglophone regions since the conflict escalated two years ago.