Cameroon: Kidnapped judge freed in Buea

The President of the Bangem High Court who was kidnapped on Tuesday April 9 has been released, sources have said.

Sources say Justice Fritz Mbua was released on Wednesday evening in Buea but circumstances surrounding his release were not revealed.

Justice Fritz Mbua was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday April 9 in Mile just after Mile 14 in Buea and taken to an unknown location.

The judge had taken residence in Buea after he fled from the violence in Bangem months ago with his family, sources say.