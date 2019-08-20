Cameroon: Kidnapped Kumbo priests released

Published on 20.08.2019 at 01h29 by JournalduCameroun

The two priests who were kidnapped in Kumbo, Bui division in the North West region have beeen released, sources have said.

Rev. Father Franklin Banadzem Dindzee, Diocesan Youth Chaplain of Kumbo and Father Patrick Atang still of Kumbo diocese were released late on Sunday.

Circumstances leading to their release are still unclear as both made have not made any statement regarding the incident.

The two priests were kidnapped by unidentified armed menon Assumption Day as they were heading to Oku for a pastoral mission.