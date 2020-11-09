Cameroon: Kidnapped Kumbo teachers released

The teachers of the Presbyterian Primary School Kumbo who were kidnapped last week in school have been released, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, Right Reverend Samuel Fonki has said.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 6, the Moderator announced their release and extended gratitude to the Christian community and other stakeholders for their string of efforts that led to the eventual release of the teachers.

He also used the opportunity to welcome the release of His Eminence Christian Cardinal Tumi from captivity as he condemned the act describing it as despicable and devilish.

“Once again, the PCC continues to make the clarion appeal to the perpetrators to allow children pursue their education which is their inalienable right and give peace a chance,” the Moderator said.

He equally appealed to Christians to remain vigilant and ensure the preservation and safety of human and material resources.

Last Tuesday’s incident in Kumbo has been was not an isolated case as the Kulu Memorial College in Limbe was attacked the next day by armed men who set fire o parts of the school before taking off.

These incidents preceded another attack at the Longla Comprehensive College, Bamenda with forces of law and order arriving the scene on time to prevent any harm.

The government of Cameroon has condemned these attacks by unscrupulous individuals and stressed schools will continue to be protected for children to get their inalienable right to education.