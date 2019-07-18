The kidnapped lawyer defending the ten detained Ambazonia separatist leaders has been released, sources have confirmed.

Barrister Sang George was released on Thursday July 18 after spending a day in captivity but details surrounding his release are still not clear.

He was kidnapped early morning on Wednesday July 17 at his residence in Bamenda by unidentified men and taken to an unknown location.

Relatives say he was only released on Thursday morning around 11 O’ Clock but denied claims a ransom was paid in for his release.

Barrister Sang George who is also Secretary General of the North West Lawyers Association is expected at the Yaounde Military Tribunal with the college of lawyers next week as the resume the defense of their clients.