Cameroon : Kidnapped Nigerian priest released

Published on 21.10.2019 at 23h49 by JournalduCameroun

A Nigerian priest who was kidnapped on Sunday in the South West Region of Cameroon has been released, sources have confirmed.

Reverend Father Felix Ezeaka, serving as Parish Priest of Afab, Manyu Division, South West Region was released on Monday after spending close to 24 hours in captivity.

He was abducted by armed men on Sunday morning after mass in Mbakang, a village in Manyu Division.

Sources say the armed men had demanded about twenty million francs CFA as ransom but it is not clear if any money was paid for the priest’s release.

The Diocese of Mamfe has since not commented on the issue.