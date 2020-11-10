Cameroon: Kidnapped Nso Fon finally released

The Fon of Nso, HRH Sehm Mbinglo has finally been released after spending close to a week in the hands of his abductors, sources have said.

He was released this Tuesday November 10 by his kidnappers believed to be Bui warriors under circumstances yet to be made known.

HRH Sehm Mbinglo was taken away alongside Cardinal Tumi Thursday November 5 around Baba I in Ngoketundjia Division on their way to Kumbo as the prelate was accompanying the Fon back to his palace after the latter had spent over a year out due to insecurity.

The following day, Christian Cardinal Tumi was released but the Fon was still in Amba keeping.

While in captivity, a video of HRH Sehm Mbinglo surfaced online with him boldly telling Ambazonia fighters he is for one Cameroon after he was questioned on his stand.

The population of Kumbo is said to have turned out massively at the Nso palace to welcome him.