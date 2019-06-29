Cameroon: Kidnapped SDF Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi released

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi who was kidnapped on Friday June 28 has been released, family sources have confirmed.

Ni John Fru Ndi was released at about 21h20mn on Saturday and returned to his home where family members received him, sources said.

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front was kidnapped yesterday afternoon by armed men who shot his body guard on the leg before taking him away to an unkown location.

The SDF as well as his family condemned the act and called for the immediate release of the Chairman. This is the second time in over two months that the Chairman has been kidnapped after he was first abducted at Wainama, Bui Division on April 27.