Cameroon: Kidnapped student freed after weeks in captivity in restive NW region

Amba fighters are reported to have let go a student of the Government Bilingual High School Nkambe, kidnapped some weeks ago in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to sources, the boy released under unclear circumstances is currently receiving medical attention in Nkambe, North West region of Cameroon.

Reports say he was amongst the students taken away by Ambazonia fighters last October 15, 2019 between Binju, a locality near Nkambe and Government Bilingual High School Nkambe school campus.

Going by the student identified as Gerald, some of his mates taken away with him on that same day are still in captivity.

Since the escalation of the Anglophone crisis in the North West region of Cameroon, many cases of kidnaps have been reported in some localities of the region, amongst which are secondary school students taken away on their way to or back from classes.