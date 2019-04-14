Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Kidnapped teacher released in Bamenda

Published on 14.04.2019 at 22h56 by Journalducameroun

Bamenda this morning

A Head Teacher in a Government School in the Menchum valley was at the weekend returned to his family after spend close to a week in captivity.

Samson Ketti was kidnapped by unidentified armed men on April 7 at the Ntansen neighbourhood in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

The 43-year old was reportedly kidnapped on his way as he was returning to his family and kept for close to one week before he was released.

It is not clear if a ransom was paid as kidnappings have become regular in the North West region of Cameroon as the crisis in the part of the country continues to escalate.

 

 

