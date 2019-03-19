Cameroon: Kidnapped YOSA headcoach released

The head coach of Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso, who was kidnapped early on Tuesday has been released, the club has announced.

The club revealed he was released later in the evening but did not revealed details surrounding his release.

“The Management of Yong Sport Academy can confirm that Coach Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso has been released,” the club announced adding he had returned home to his family.

“Management sincerely thank all Media men and women and football lovers who used their different platforms to demand for his release,”the club added.

The club said on Tuesday morning that he was kidnapped along the way from his food market residence while driving towards the usual pick up point to meet his players at Progressive Comprehensive High School (PCHS) Bamenda.

They were to leave for Yong Sport Arena(Yosa Stadium) for a training session ahead of their matchday 10 fixture against Eding Football Club this weekend.