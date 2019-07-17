The Kribi Power Development Corporation, KPDC has partnered with the Ascovime, a humanitarian NGO to offer free medical attention to over 500 persons in the Ocean division.

During a free medical campaign on Saturday July 13, the team of expert of Dr. George Bwelle’s Ascovime partnered by KPDC, carried out free consultations at the Government Primary School Mpolongwe in Kribi.

Specialists provided free eye and dental care, gynaecological services, free cardiological as well as general consultations while free medical surgeries have been scheduled to take place in the days ahead.

Free delivery kits were also handed to pregnant women as well as clothes to mothers of some new born babies in Mpolongwe.

The General Manager of the Kribi Power Development Corporation, Bruno Ngatchou said their decision to support Ascovime in the medical venture falls in line with the company’s policy of providing for the needy and underprivileged in the society.

On his part, the founder of Ascovime, Dr. George Bwelle, surgeon at the Yaounde Central Hospital thanked KPDC for their support in the venture and reiterated his association is open to any other organisation ready to assist them provide support to the needy.