Cameroon-deviance: Kribi, A Space For Sex Tourism

The coastal town has distinguished itself with the appearance of pimping networks which involve girls aged between 16 and 25 to engage in bed’ art with adults called ‘sponsors’.

“I wanted to organise my birthday and I did not have money for that. One of my classmates proposed a business idea , that is having sex with a man older than me and I accepted and I got 50,000F” explains a young student in Kribi on the motivations that led him to fall in this trap.

This is how many girls are drawn into pimping networks. And we fall into what we can consider as Sodom and Gomorrah.

A case study is on the side of Kribi, in the southern region. Young girls are constantly seen in the Elabè neighborhood going to a rather chic house. It has become a habit according to several residents of the neighborhood who also note the frequent comings and goings of these young ladies, “we only see vehicles with smoked windows coming in and out,” said a resident of the neighborhood.

This day, for example, some girls have already spent more than two hours in the house. As the sky darkens, a vehicle crosses the gate of the above mentioned house.

Another young guy from this neighborhood explains, “The network is well organised. There is a telephone number whose owner is the administrator of a WhatsApp forum. There are young girls aged between 16 and 25 who are mostly students from secondary schools in Kribi”. The administrators of the forum thus propose girls, organize appointments, fix the amount of the services and the place of the meeting.

It has become so recurrent in Kribi that the authorities had to take the bull by the horn. On April 14, a network of 14 students were arrested and are yet to face trial for pimping.