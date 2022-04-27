Cameroon: KS Bloom Concert Postponed

The Ivorian gospel artist who was expected in Cameroon on April 29, announced a new date for his concert which is said to be on the 28th May 2022.

KS Bloom fans will still have one month to go waiting for the artist on stage in Yaoundé. Few days to the concerts, the gospel artist announced on his official page a change in program .

28th May 2022 is the new rendezvous for the long awaited concert at the Yaounde multi purposed sports complex.

This period gives KS the opportunity to better prepare with his team. Since the release of his new music video, « ‘C’est Dieu qui as commencé’ he has embarked on a series of journeys to perform with his fans.

There was the symphony concert on April 8, followed by one at the Ivoire Golf Hotel on April 10.

Enough to exhaust him, says Patrick Onguene, communication manager for the KS Bloom concert in Cameroon. He informs that KS Bloom took some time off to recover from previous performances.

However, this does not prevent preparations from progressing. A few days ago, the manager of KS was in Cameroon to ensure the progress of things. In the same line confirmed the performance of artists like Indira on May 28.

In addition, some are disclosing a kind of disagreement within the local organizing committee where some people have gone so far as throwing in the towel. The organizing committee emphasizes that the departures are those of the volunteers who had committed to contribute to the success of the event.