Cameroon: Kumba City Council unseals shops after traders peaceful protest

The Government Delegate to the Kumba City Council, Victor Nkelle Ngoh has unsealed the over 12 shops that were sealed in his municipality following a peaceful protest staged by Kumba traders Tuesday September 17, 2019.

According to reports, the Government Delegate to the Kumba City Council, Victor Nkelle has reopened the shops of traders he sealed beginning September for respecting lockdown imposed by separatists at the Kumba main market, South West region of Cameroon.

This decision follows a peaceful protest staged by the traders yesterday at the premises of the Kumba City Council, demanding that their shops be unsealed.

Apart from unsealing their shops, the Government Delegate equally reduced the 25,000frs fine that was imposed on them to 15000frs, and called on those who have not yet paid to settle their debt in not more than a month.