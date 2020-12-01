Cameroon/Kumba kids massacre: Another suspected killer arrested

One of the gunmen involved in the massacre of seven kids in a school in the Fiango neighbourhood in Kumba, South West region of Cameroon on October 24 is currently in police custody.

According to official reports, the suspected gunman who goes by name Neba Ngwa aka Commander Zabra was arrested this Tuesday December 1 at a drinking spot in the Fiango neighbourhood located around the DO’s office after he attempted to rob a customer of the bar.

As both men struggled, a police officer is said to have intervened to separate them. Instead, Neba Ngwa reportedly seized his gun.

After this action, a military officer who had been watching the scene from the DO’s office intervened and though he tried to escape seeing he was overpowered, both security men arrested him.

After questioning at the DO’s office, Neba Ngwa is reported to have confessed being a separatist fighter adding that he belongs to a gang of Ambazonia fighters based behind Government Bilingual High School Kossala, Kumba.

He was then taken to the Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Chamberlain Ntouo’u Ndong where it was said he is one of the gunmen to have participated in the massacre of seven kids at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy last October 24.

Neba Ngwa is officially the second suspected killer to have been neutralized by secueity forces.

Chamberlain Ntouo’u Ndong has indicated that he will help them track the rest of the group members.