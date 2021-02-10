Cameroon: Kumba massacre leader neutralized in restive SW- Gov’t

The government has announced the killing of notorious Ambazonia General Above the law believed to be the brain behind the attack on a school in Kumba last October 24, leading to the death of seven kids.

In a release issued Tuesday February 9, the Minister of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo says the Ambazonia General was neutralized during an operation in the Balangui locality, Mbongue sub-Division, Meme Division in the South West region in the night of Sunday February 7 breaking Monday.

He release indicates that apart from General Above the law, another notorious Ambazonia General Wanshe Celestin alias T-boy alongside three other separatist leaders were also neutralized.

Others took to their heed and left behind several weapons and war munitions recovered by security forces.

This operation which aimed at thwarting armed terrorists who had gathered to plan attacks in Kumba and its environs is said to have been conducted based on information provided by the population of the area.

It is worth mentioning that during his annual end of year address to the nation, the Head of State Paul Biya promised that those behind the barbaric killing of the children in Kumba will be hunted down mercilessly and brought to book.