› Life

Happening now

Cameroon/Kumba massacre: Owners of Mother Francisca primary school still under police custody

Published on 30.10.2020 at 18h29 by journal du Cameroun

Mother Fransica school on Saturday October 24 (c) copyright

Owners of the Mother Francisca Bilingual International Academy Kumba are still under police custody following the brutal killing of seven children during an attack by unidentified gunmen in their school last Saturday, sources have said.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Mr Samon Gabriel Shu, and Mrs Judith Ayanu Fombindia who were taken to the Central Police Station in Kumba on the day of the massacre for security reasons are now questioned on supposed links with separatist fighters.

The online news outlet says it is alleged they gave money to Ambazonia fighters operating in that part of the South West region to finance their activities.

On Saturday October 24, unidentified gunmen on motorcycles stormed and attacked the school killing seven children and injuring thirteen others.

As decreed by the Head of State, tomorrow Saturday October 31 will be observed as day of national mourning in memory of the children gone too soon.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top