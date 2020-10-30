Cameroon/Kumba massacre: Owners of Mother Francisca primary school still under police custody

Owners of the Mother Francisca Bilingual International Academy Kumba are still under police custody following the brutal killing of seven children during an attack by unidentified gunmen in their school last Saturday, sources have said.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Mr Samon Gabriel Shu, and Mrs Judith Ayanu Fombindia who were taken to the Central Police Station in Kumba on the day of the massacre for security reasons are now questioned on supposed links with separatist fighters.

The online news outlet says it is alleged they gave money to Ambazonia fighters operating in that part of the South West region to finance their activities.

On Saturday October 24, unidentified gunmen on motorcycles stormed and attacked the school killing seven children and injuring thirteen others.

As decreed by the Head of State, tomorrow Saturday October 31 will be observed as day of national mourning in memory of the children gone too soon.