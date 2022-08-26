Cameroon-Kumba: Three Men Charged For Planting Artisanal Bombs

They were arrested by police officers in the town of Kumba and presented to the press on August 23.

From media sources, they are three young men including a 21-year-old separatist, a 26-year-old former detainee, and their 25-year-old companion. They men specialized in the installation of improvised explosive devices in the city of Kumba, headquarter of the Meme division, South-West region. According to the Senior Divisional Officer of the Meme division, Chamberlin Ntou’ou Ndong, who presented them to the press, they would be responsible for the recent installation of explosives at “Platinium”, “Speed ​​break” and other places in the city.

Their arrest earned the law enforcement authorities recognition and encouragement from the administrative authority. “The Cameroonian state authority remains available to secure the population and get out of the Meme all those bad guys who think they can disturb the social order. Congratulations to the police,” said the SDO who did not fail to raise awareness among young people about the adoption of responsible behavior.

The three alleged bombers will explain themselves to the courts in upcoming days.