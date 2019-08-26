The Bishop of Kumbo His Lordship George Nkuo has returned to his parish after a ‘brief stay’ with separatist fighters in Kumbo at the weekend.

Local sources report the Bishop was kidnapped by Ambazonia separatist fighters while he was returning from a meeting of Bishops of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference at the weekend.

Images emerged of the Bishop in the midst of the separatists in their camps as he prayed with them before leaving the camp.

No official statement has been released from the Bishop’s house since his return.

Bishop George Nkuo who is equally President of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference, had just taken part in their 67th ordinary meeting in Bamenda where they called for all parties involved in the conflict in the North West and South West regions to allow children go to school.