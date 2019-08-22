Cameroon: Kumbo Bishop suspends parish after gunmen abduct priest

Mgr George Nkuo, Bishop of Kumbo has temporarily shut down the Saint Paul Parish in Kikaikom, Kumbo in Bui Division of the North West region of Cameroon after the parish priest was abducted by alleged Ambazonia fighters.

Reports say Mgr George Nkuo has temporarily closed the doors of the Saint Paul Parish in Kikaikom and taken away the Blessed Sacrament.

This decision comes after the parish priest, Rev Dieudonne Bomye was reportedly kidnapped while in his residence on Tuesday August 6, 2019 by alleged Ambazonia fighters who held him captive until Saturday August 10 when they released him.

Sources say he was kidnapped after he urged his Christians in church to send their children to school. The assistant priest was equally kidnapped but released on the same day.

Rev. Dieudonne Bomye which sources say was tortured has been reportedly under medical attention since his release.