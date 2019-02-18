Cameroon: Kumbo dicoese shuts down school after release of kidnapped students

Authorities of the Saint Augustine College in Kumbo, North West region of Cameroon have shut down the school after about 170 students were released from captivity.

The Diocese of Kumbo announced on Sunday that it was shutting down the school and called for parents to come and collect their children.

According to a communique from the Diocese, unidentified gunmen kidnapped 176 persons from the school on aturday morning and only released them on Sunday afternoon.

Given the present security challenges in the area, the Diocese of Kumbo has now called on parents to come and collect their children from school.

Below is a statement from the Diocese of Kumbo

ABDUCTION OF SOME MEMBERS OF SAINT AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE, NSO