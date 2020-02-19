Cameroon: Kumbo Diocese to hold prayer day For Ngarbuh victims

The Diocese of Kumbo has set aside Friday, February 21 as a day of prayer and mourning for victims of the Ngarbuh incident that took place last week.

According to a release signed by the Bishop of the Kumbo Diocese, Mgr George Nkuo, a requiem mass will be celebrated in all churches in the Diocese, and where possible an ecumenical service not only for the victims but to equally implore God to help end the situation in that part of the country.

« I am once more calling on all priests, religious, the faithful , men and women of goodwillto keep this Friday, February 21, as a day of prayer and mourning especially for our brothers and sisters who were brutally killed, wounded and rendered homeless at Ngarbuh, » Bishop George Nkuo said in a statement.

He added that the prayer and mournng day also falls in line with the recent message of the National Episcopal Conference in which the Bishops of Cameroon announced a nationwide day of prayers for the respect of life and the promotion of the sacredness of life.

The government of Cameroon has since issued a statement on the incident and said security and Defences Forces have immediately opened investigations continue into the unfortunate incident.

While investigations are ongoing, Bishop George Nkuo has called on all christians in the Diocese to reach out to families affected by the unfortunate incident and offer help. He stressed they are doing their best to reach out to the families.

“While further investigations are going on about the perpetrators of this ruthless massacre, it is incumbent not only on the christians not only to loudly condemn these atrocities but also to immediately reach out to help the new victims find support and livelihood amongst us,”Bishop Nkuo said.