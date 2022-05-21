Cameroon-Ladies Football: Awa FC Leads Championship

The defending champion of the Guinness Super League started the new season with a bang and now has 6 wins in 6 games played.

On August 8, 2021, the young club of Awa FC once again entered the annals of Cameroonian women’s football by winning the title of Cameroonian champion. The consecration of an exceptional season during which the Yaounde club had thwarted the odds by dethroning the historical leaders of women’s football, namely: Amazones of the Armed Forces and Police, and Louves Minproff, a club of the Ministry for the Advancement of Women and the family.

A year after this success, the players of coach Hassan Mballa are seemingly on their way to repeating this feat. After 6 outings in the 2022 edition of the Guinness Super League, the young club from Yaoundé is full of successes and has 6 wins in 6 games played. After beating the formidable girls of Louves Minproff at the start of the season (3-2), Awa FC continues with another success over Ebolowa FC (5-0). Authentic FC also fell through on Matchday 5 5-0, as did Leckie FF on Matchday 6, beaten 4-0.

“Awa owes her success to her professional management, discipline, the versatility of her players, and her ultra-offensive game. Case of illustration with striker Brenda Tabe who certainly finished last season with 15 goals, this year it is Lamine Mana who is in the top 3 of the best scorers in the championship with 9 achievements so far. The workforce has been retained and the work that the girls are doing is in continuity, ”analyzes columnist Frida Ngo Ndola.

Placed under the benevolence of captain Genevieve Owona Mballa, the young team impresses with this enticing game carried forward, which allows them to stand out from their peers. His defensive solidity is no less an asset. In 6 matches, Awa FC has a goal difference of +23. A remarkable figure considering the fact that the second Amazone FAP only has a difference of +4.

As the Guinness super league enters its cruising phase, there is no doubt that Awa FC will have to put the full throttle to outrun its opponents and take a good option for the final victory at the end of this edition of the women’s football championship. A challenge which the technical staff and the manager seem determined to take up in order toraise the name of Awa FC even higher.

The schedule for the next day of

Women’s football championship has seen advanced matches such as that of Eclair de Sa’a who opposed 4 goals to 2 against Lekie FF.

The complete program of the 7th day of the women’s football championship is scheduled for this Saturday, May 21: Louves Minproff vs Amazones

Canon vs. Editing Sports

Fc Ebolowa vs Authentic

Caiman FC vs AS Awa

Sports Vision vs Renaissance Athletic