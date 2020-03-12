Cameroon: Lady Ponce’s concert postponed over Coronavirus fears

Lady Ponce’s giant concert that was supposed to hold at the Olympia in Paris next month has been postponed to May due to Coronavirus fears, organisers of the conceert have announced.

The concert was supposed to hold on April 12 but the recent outbreak of the virus which has equally hit France has forced organisers to puch the concert forward to May 24.

Recently, the French Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced all public events bringing together over 1000 persons have been banned till April 15 in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

The Olympia hall in Paris which can host at least 1800 persons thus falls under the category of public events and was forced to postpone the concert, Samuel Obaker Nlebe, CEO of the Pharempire who are the main orgaisers of Lady Ponce’s concert said in a statement.

He added that tickets remain on sale till May 24 and reassured fans who have already bought their tickets not to panic but wait for the rescheduled date.

The concert falls in lie with activities scheduled by Lady Ponce to promote her new album titled Supreme which was released early this year.

The artists has equally scheduled concerts and shows across Europe as she continues to progressively release videos of the various songs in her new album.