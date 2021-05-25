› International

Cameroon: Lake Chad Basin Commission leaders meet in Extraordinary Summit in Abuja

Published on 25.05.2021 at 11h27 by journal du Cameroun

Lake Chad Basin Commission leaders at Extraordinary Summit in Abuja, Nigeria (c) copyright
Member countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission are meeting in Abuja, Nigeria this Tuesday May 25 in an Extraordinary Summit which aims among others to examine the security situation in Chad following the death of its former leader, Idriss Deby Itno.

 

The Summit is chaired by Nigeria’s Mohammadu Buari, current President of the Commission.

President Paul Biya is represented at the regional gathering by the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

Also attending the gathering are representatives from the United States of America, France and Britain as well as the African Union and some International Organisations.

Top on the agenda of the day is the security situation in Chad, main actor in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist group in the Lake Chad area on the wake of the death of its former leader, Idriss Deby Itno.

The transfer of water from the Congo Basin toward Lake Chad and its diverse consequences equally features on discursion at the Summit.

The gathering comes at a time when the Boko Haram Islamic group still carries out sporadic suicide attacks at the regional level.

