Cameroon : Lanavet to Launch First Veterinary Drug

The National Veterinary Laboratory (Lanavet), a Cameroonian public company dedicated to the promotion of animal health, has announced that it will soon put on the market the first veterinary drug made in Cameroon.

This is the “Lanavezenplus”, we learn in an advertisement published by the company in the daily newspaper of public capital, Cameroon Tribune.

“It is an injectable antiparasitic against animal trypanozomosis, a non-zoonotic pathology, but on the top list of animal health problems in cattle and other species, due to the very high mortality rate, and the economic impact for treatment and control,” explains Lanavet.

For the time being, Lanavet does not indicate when the drug will be available on the market, nor the production processes and capacities.