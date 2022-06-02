Cameroon-Land Expropriation In Douala: Honorables Take Up Case 

Parliamentarians from the Wouri Center constituency met the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, on May 31st at the star building to discuss possible solutions to the solve the land expropriation issue in Dikolo.

The population of Douala, Dikolo, has been making their voice heard for a few weeks because of the expropriation and the undervaluation of the financial value of their land. If some explain their reluctance to leave the place for reasons of underestimation with the square meter valued at 12,000F, others talk about the sacred value of their land, “no owner has received compensation. Firstly because, as Sawa people, we know the historical value of our lands and especially our ancestral lands. We do not sell them,” informs the spokesperson for the Bonanjo collective, Patrick Moudissa Bell.

Conscious with this problem, the Deputies of the Wouri Center constituency took the matter into their hands. They met on May 31 with the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute to find palliative measures to this problem. “We are here regarding the situation that we are witnessing in Douala and which concerns the populations of Dikolo who have been expropriated. We have had frank exchanges on the subject with the head of government,” says the Honorable Albert Dooh Collins.

With the presence of the Honorable Joshua Osih, the Deputies uttered their satisfaction with the discussions. At the end of the meeting, they did not fail to announce a better tomorrow. “We believe that our visit here and the report that will come from the commission set up in Douala will enable the government to take the necessary decisions,” continued the Honorable Dooh Collins.

Regarding the issue of compensation for those evicted from Dikolo, Decree No. 2020/004/PM on the expropriation for public utility and incorporation into the private domain of the State of land with an area greater than two hectares located in Bali-Dikolo, sets the amount of compensation to more than 322 million F.