Cameroon: Landslip cuts part of Melong-Dschang highway in West region

Circulation on the Melong-Dschnahg highway in the West region of Cameroon has been restricted after part of the road was cut off by landslide following heavy rains.

The Governor of the West region of Cameroon, Awa Fonka Auustin has informed users of the Melong-Dschang highway in the West region of Cameroon that part of the road that leads to Santchou has been cut off by landslide following torrential rains in that part of the country.

After examining the state of the road over the weekend, Governor Awa Fonka Augustin called on road users especially heavy duty trucks not to ply that stretch of road anymore and instead use the Kekem-Bafoussam highway to get to their different destinations.

It’s been a week since the National Observatory on Climate Change announced devastating rains in some regions of the country, including the Far North, the Littoral, the West and the North West to run through the end of the month of August.

The Littoral region was first to witness torrential rains last Friday that triggered floods in most parts of Douala and Edea, causing grief and distress among the population.