Cameroon: Late Amba ‘General Mad Dog’ killed over 100 in NW region – Military

Published on 07.09.2020 at 14h04 by journalduCameroun

Luca Fonteh aka General Mad Dog, a suspected separatist neutralized by security forces last Saturday September 5 in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon is reported to have killed over 100 persons since the Anglophone crisis became violent.

The information was disclosed by Brigadier General Valere Nka, Commander of the 5th Military region in the restive North West region of Cameroon, while presenting the body of the separatist to the population Sunday September 6.

According to Brig. Gen. Valere Nka, the victims include; men and women, children and members of the security forces.

It is alleged that the “notorious” Ambazonia fighter is behind the brutal killing of Treasure Mbah weeks ago in Bamenda.

Defence and security forces have been tracking him for weeks after he was suspected as the brain behind the robbery of a microfinance in Bamenda recently.

He was finally tracked down and killed by elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion in an attempt to escape during a military operation in that part of the country.

Reports from the region say inhabitants in some parts of Bamenda celebrated and thank God for his death.

 

