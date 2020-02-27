Cameroon: Late CRM lawyer, Sylvain Souop begins final journey

Late Barrister Sylvain Souop, spokesperson of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party lawyers group will be laid to rest Saturday February 29, 2020 in his native Baham in the West region of Cameroon.

His mortal remains were removed from the mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital this Thursday morning before been conveyed to the Ministry of Justice and to the Supreme Court for Judicial honours.

After the funeral service, his body will be conveyed to his residence for viewing by family members and friends.

There will later be an all-night vigil at the residence before his remains will be laid to rest Saturday February 27 in his native Baham, West region of Cameroon.

Barrister Sylvain Souop died on January 16, 2020 in a hospital in Yaounde after he had a traffic accident in the West region.

His death shocked his party members, colleagues and relatives as he did not seem to be in any form of danger after suffering a fractured arm in the course of the accident.

After his death was announced, the Minister of Public Health demanded it be investigated.

The Ad hoc committee created by the Cameroon Medical Council to investigate his death disclosed there were lapses observed during the deceased medical attendance and promised after further analyses, those responsible will answer charges relating to the tragedy.

The Cameroon Bar Council which equally announced it had opened an investigation is yet to make her findings public.