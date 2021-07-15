Cameroon: Late Erika’s father wants Tenor to pay daughter’s dowry

Life › Life

Published on 15.07.2021 at 14h44 by Ariane Foguem

Tenor and late Erika few hours before the accident (c) copyright
Jean Georges Mouliom, the father of late Erika Nfiya Moulion, the 22-year-old student who died following an accident involving a car belonging to Cameroonian rapper Tenor early this Thursday July 15 in Douala has asked the artiste to come over to Bamoun and pay the daughter’s dowry when he recovers.

 

The father was reacting to the tragic departure of his daughter few hours ago at the Laquintinie Hospital in a video that has gone viral.

“Since he is still alive, I am expecting him in my native Bamoun to come and pay my daughter’s dowry.” Jean Gorges said in a stern tone.

Reports say he has as well removed the corpse of the daughter from the Mortuary of the Douala Laquintinie Hospital where it was transported en route to Bamoun in the Noun Division, West region of Cameroon.

The family which earlier on stormed the hospital premises to demand explanations has accused the rapper of killing Erika.

Both of them were involved in a deadly car accident that occurred at the Carrefour Feu rouge Bessengue at about 4am today.

The vehicle hit an electric pole, then rolled over before catching fire.

Erika died on the spot and Tenor sustained severe injuries. He is expected to undergo a surgical operation.

Few hours after the accident, Tenor’s Manager issued a communication, indicating the girl was a fan to the artist and after a photoshoot, he decided to take her and other fans home.

Few moments later, the communique posted on Tenor’s official account was deleted.

