Cameroon: Late Francoise Foning’s residence consumed by flames

Published on 05.04.2019 at 15h30 by Journalducameroun

Part of the residence of the former mayor of Douala 5 sub division, late Françoise Foning has been razed by fire that broke out this Friday morning at about 1am, sources say.

The cause of the fire incident remains unknown, but enormous material damage are reported to have been recorded.

The residence, situated at Rond Point Deido in Douala reports say was one amongst the few remaining properties of the late businesswoman and politician.

After her demise, her complex located at Bepanda in Douala 5 subdivision was demolished.

Native of the West Region of Cameroon, late Francoise Foning was one of the most notable businesswoman in all postcolonial Cameroon until at least 2012.

Very active CPDM member before her demise, she died in a car accident on January 23, 2015.