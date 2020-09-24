Cameroon: Late Mfoundi SDO, Jean Claude Tsila begins journey to eternity

The late Senior Divisional Officer for Mfoundi in the Centre region of Cameroon, Jean Claude Tsila who passed away on August 12 at the age of 64 has begun his final journey this Thursday September 24 in Yaounde.

The corpse of the senior civil administrator was removed from the Yaounde General Hospital earlier this Thursday.

Present at the coffining ceremony was a host of Government officials including the Governor of the Centre region, Naseri Paul Bea, personal representative of the Head of State, Paul Biya, colleagues, family members and friends of the deceased.

Jean Claude Tsila will be laid to rest over the weekeed in his native Eboa in the Mefou and Afamba Division in the Centre region.

The man who spent ten years at the head of the Mfoundi Division succomed to a protracted illness Wednesday August 12 at the age of sixty-four after consecrating close to three decades of his years working in several administrative units across the country.

After graduating from the National School of Administration and Magistracy, ENAM in 1982, Jean Claude began his career at the Ministry of Territorial Administration where he spent three years.

From the Territorial Administration, Jean Claude Tsila occupied the post of second assistant Senior Divisional Officer of several sub-divisions in the country.

In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of Senior Divisional Officer in the Nyong and Mfoumou Division.

From the Nyong and Mfoumou, the Commander of the National Order of Valor was appointed Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi Division where he exercised for ten years until his demise.

Many have described his exit as a great loss for the country’s civil administration family.