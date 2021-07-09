Cameroon: Late Prof Gervais Mendo Ze’s miss appropriation of funds conviction annulled

The Supreme Court has acquitted the former boss of the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV), late Prof Gervais Mendo Ze of all charges levied against him.

Before his demise on April 9, the ailing Prof was serving a 20-year jail term at the Yaounde Kondengui Maximum Security Prison for miss appropriation of funds estimated at FCFA 1.8 billion at the time he managed the State broadcaster.

The decision by the Supreme Court was handed down last June 29 following the examination of an appeal filed by the deceased in 2019 against the sentence slammed by the Special Criminal Court.

The former CPDM baron had repeatedly requested a presidential pardon and an evacuation for proper medical attention due to his deteriorating health condition.

The request for medical evacuation was finally granted though too late enough and he couldn’t benefit from it as he died on April 9 in a medical facility in Yaounde.

The founder of famous Choir La Voix du Cenacle served as CRTV’s Director General from 1988 to 2005 and from 2004 to 2007, he was Minister Delegate to the Minister of Communication.