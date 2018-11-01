Cameroon launches 5th bond issue to boost economic growth

Cameroon’s Finance, Minister Louis Paul Motaze, has launched the country’s issuance of treasury bonds for the 5th time.

The scheme launched on October 29, is expected to boost economic growth through the financing of some 40 identified projects. It will also be used by the State to provide support to some national companies including PAMOL, SOCEOTON, SOWEDA and SEMRY.

According to news reports, one of the key projects is the completion of the construction of infrastructure for the 2019 African Cup of Nations that Cameroon is planning to host.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Louis Paul Motaze gave guarentees to potential subscribers. The Minister of Finance noted that all the repayments of the first bonds have been completed and there has never been a payment incident. He indicated that government has put in place a mechanism for repayment.

Louis Paul Motaze also revealed that the the first four bond loans estimated at 262.5 billion FCFA, were used to carry out structural projects in the country in various sectors including water, energy and highways development.

Meanwhile, the Director of Ecobank observed that it is not the first time such an operation is being launched in Cameroon. In the four previous operations, the subscription rate was 100%, if not more, he added.