Cameroon Launches Platform to Connect Digital Financial Service Providers

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng presides over the official presentation ceremony of the National Digital Payment Switch Infrastructure on 5 July 2022 in Yaounde.

“The NDPS is a unified infrastructure that has been set up by the government to interconnect all digital financial service providers in a common payment ecosystem,” explains the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in a press release dated 4 July 2022.

This initiative of the Cameroonian government, which is in line with the promotion of the digital economy in the country, also has the gift of allowing a better traceability of digital financial flows, in the context of the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.