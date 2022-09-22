Cameroon Launches Proximity Stores to Combat High Cost of Living

Cameroon puts in place new concept that facilitates consumer access to mass consumption products, according to the government.

This newborn of food distribution is materialized by a national program of establishment of convenience stores in Cameroon to fight against food insecurity, inflation and high living costs. This concept, implemented since September 9th in Bertoua (East) and Yaounde (Center), is called throughout the country, according to the boss trade Boss Luc Margloire Mbarga Atangana.

The objective is to improve the supply of services as part of the fight against high cost of living. Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana is convinced that these direct sales to consumers will put out of the marketing circuit the intermediaries who are often “responsible” for speculation.

“We have developed local shops throughout the country. We bring quality products accessible to all at their fair price. The concept really aims to develop proximity to consumers with quality consumer products, with a force behind it, i.e. with commandos. Bringing them solutions with quality food products on the spot,” explains the marketing manager of the Société alimentaire du Cameroun (Soacam), whose group is accompanying the government in this crusade.

“We want to promote a trade known as proximity through warehouses intended for individual consumers, with this specificity we go into the neighborhoods with prices that are usually intended rather for wholesalers. We have seen warehouses that are heavily stocked,” said the Minister of Commerce , Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana on national radio.

He was speaking at the end of a visit to some of these warehouses last weekend in Yaounde. According to the latter, the company is developing a digital application via which consumers can order products from their mobile phones, buy them and have them delivered to their homes.