Cameroon: Lawyer defending detained Ambazonia leaders kidnapped

One of the lawyers defending the ten detained Ambazonia separatist leaders has been reportedly kidnapped, sources have said.

Barrister Sang George Nang was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday July 17 in Bamenda by unidentified men and taken away.

His whereabouts remain unknown and no group has so far claimed responsibility for the act as family members continue to expect positive news.

Barrister Sang George who is also the Secretary General of the North West Lawyers Association is expected to be in court next week in Yaounde where his clients return at the Military tribunal for their case.