Cameroon: Lawyers to go on strike on September 16

Lawyers in Cameroon are set to go on a five-day strike to protest against what they describe as difficulties endured by them in the exercise of their duties.

The strike will run from the 16-20 September, the lawyers said.

In a release signed by the Bar Council President Tchakounte Patie and 12 others, the lawyers said they have consistently been denied access to their clients and persons in the various detention centres.

The lawyers also cited several rights violations by judicial authorities as as; trial in a language not understood by the accused, extraction of confessional statements from accused persons through the use of torture and inducements.

The lawyers also said their action is induced by the illegal and prolonged detention of accused persons amongst several other issues listed.