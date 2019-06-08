Cameroon : Lawyers urge gov’t to release Michelle Ndoki

Lawyers in Cameroon have called on the government to release firebrand lawyer Michelle Ndoki who has been behind bars for over two months now.

During the opening of the judicial year in Yaounde on Friday June 7, the lawyers urge the government to release Michelle Ndoki and other colleagues incacerated across the country.

Addressing the assembly of lawyers, the President of the Cameroon Bar Association Tchakounte Patie called said the place of their incacerated colleagues is at the bar and not in jails.

Responding to the lawyers, the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Justice Jean De Dieu Momo said it is important to separate the lawyer from the ordinary citizen when looking at the issues as no citizen is above the law.

He said the lawyers are all detained as citizens suspected who might have committed a crime and has nothing to do with their profession as lawyers.