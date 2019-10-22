Cameroon: Lawyers warned against unethical conducts

The President of the Cameroon Bar Association, Barrister Charles Tchakoute Patie has warned his fellow colleagues against the inappropriate use of their professional robs, reiterating it is strictly regulated by the rules governing their profession.

The call to order is contained in a strongly worded release issued Friday October 18, 2019.

It follows the publication of a picture that went viral, showing some lawyers posing in their professional robs with the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party, Prof Maurice Kamto recently released from prison.

According to Barrister Tchakoute, this act is a violation of the code of ethic of lawyer’s profession which stipulates that lawyers are supposed to put on robs only in well-defined occasions such as during court sessions, official ceremonies or when performing public actions like strikes as a cooperate body.

He took the opportunity to remind his fellow lawyers that the bar is an independent entity and not a political party, consequently it has nothing to do with political parties less to talk of political leaders.