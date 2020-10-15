Politics › Institutional

Cameroon: Lazare Bala appointed new Ambassador to Republic of Congo

Published on 15.10.2020 at 18h19 by journalduCameroun

Lazare Mpouel Bala is the new Ambassador, extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cameroon to the Republic of Congo.

He was appointed Thursday October 15 by Presidential decree.

Lazare Mpouel replaces Dr Hamidou Komidor Njimoluh, appointed to Algeria.

He is a seasoned Ambassador who has over 11 years of practice as head of a diplomatic mission.

Before today’s appointment, Lazare Mpouel worked as Cameroon’s Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea from 2008 to August 2020 when he was replaced by Jean Claude Desire Owono Menguele.

