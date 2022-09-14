Cameroon:  Le Coq Sportif GM Received At Unity Palace

Marc-Henri Beausire has just made a 24-hour visit to Cameroon, which took him to the Ministry of Sports, then to the Presidency of the Republic.

The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) recently announced the end of contractual relations with the French equipment manufacturer, Le Coq Sportif. Between the two, the battle continues. But in the locker room, the relationship between the Cameroonian authorities and the French company is not forgotten. Indeed, the director of Le Coq Sportif, Marc-Henri Beausire has just left Cameroonian soil after a visit with Yannick Noah, we learn from several local media reporting on the whistleblower, Boris Bertolt

As he arrived in Yaounde last Sunday, September 11, the GM of Le Coq met the Minister of Sports and Physical Education. Facing Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, media sources specify, Marc-Henri Beausire has expressed his desire to accompany the Indomitable Lions to the Qatari World Cup. The two parties also discussed the support of Cameroonian athletes and tennis players who work with Le Coq Sportif. The French company plans to source cotton from Cameroon.

Following this visit to the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, the boss of the equipment manufacturer went to the Presidential Palace. According to our sources, he was received by the Minister Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo.

As a reminder, after the termination of the contract with Le Coq Sportif, FECAFOOT signed up with the new equipment supplier One All Sports on Friday, August 12, 2022. However, from the announcement of the breach of contract to the commitment of One All Sports, the managers of Le Coq Sportif did not give up. They intend to hold until the verdict is rendered by “the court of Nanterre”.