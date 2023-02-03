Politics › Judicial

Cameroon : Le Coq Sportif Recalls Court Case against Fecafoot

Published on 03.02.2023 at 11h31 by JDC

Coq Sportif

In a letter addressed to the president of Fecafoot, Le Coq Sportif promises a new lawsuit against the federation for not respecting contractual agreements.

While we thought the Fecafoot-Le Coq Sportif episode had calmed down, the French equipment manufacturer has resumed hostilities. In a letter dated January 31 and addressed to Samuel Eto’o, the former dresser of national teams is surprised that Cameroon continues to display his brand despite the unilateral breach of contract and non-compliance with the order of November 3, 2022 issued by the court of Paris. The latter ordering the respect of the contractual agreements between the two parties.

<< It has been brought to our attention that your selection always displays our products during sports tournaments such as the African Nations Football Championship which is currently being held in Algeria.>> This correspondence states.

