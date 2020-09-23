Culture › Media

Cameroon: Le jour’s head office burgled

Published on 23.09.2020 at 18h17 by journalduCameroun

The head office of the French daily newspaper, Le jour based at the Rue Ceper neighborhood in Yaounde was reportedly burgled early Wednesday September 23 and a good number of working material including computers taken away.

According to Achille Chountsa, sports editor at Le jour, the incident occurred after 1:30am when the editor left the place.

Men of the underworld are said to have broken into the premises of Le jour, ransacked the whole place and made away with a good number of computers and some books published by the publisher of the newspaper, Haman Mana.

Speaking to a colleague, Achille Chountsa said despite the burglary, Le jour will be present in the kiosks tomorrow Thursday September 24.

This is the third burglary perpetrated in print newsrooms in Yaounde since the beginning of the year.

It all started with The Guardian Post’s head office at the Efoulan neighborhood on New Year’s day, followed by l’Oeil du Sahel on the 22nd of June and then Le jour.

