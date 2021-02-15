Cameroon: Lebialem community to protest against separatist atrocities

The Lebialem community resident in Yaounde will on Tuesday, February 16 stage a march at the National Museum to protest against separatist atrocities back home.

The protest is organised by Minister Paul Tasong who is an elite of Lebialem and comes just days after three traditional chiefs in Lebialem were pulled out of their houses in Lebialem and reportedly killed by separatist fighters.

In a release announcing the manifestation, Minister Paul Tasong called on all Lebialem sons and daughters resident in Yaounde and environs to converge on te esplanade of the National Museum at 3pm in order to join forcs to condemn these atrocities.

He equally called on the Lebialem community to remain vigilant and join forces with defence and security forces to fish outh those responsible for the atrocities.