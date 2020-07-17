Cameroon: Lebialem Fons spit fire over separatists’ atrocities

Fons in Lebialem Division, South West Region of Cameroon have called on separatists to desist from atrocities and embrace the ongoing peace process in the country.

In a strong-worded letter signed by 17 fons od the division, they condemned barbaric acts perpetrated on the sons and daughters on Lebialem by the separatists.

One of such acts is the kidnap of at least 63 boys and girls earlier this week which has been attributed to separatist kingpin, the self styled ‘General Ayeke’ as the youth remain in captivity.

While condemning this act, the Fons have equally castigated Chris Anu, one of the separatist leaders in the diaspora for attempting to place responsibility on Minister Paul Tasong.

They called on “Chris Anu, his associates and their fighters on the ground to mind the interest of the population of Lebialem Division in all they do in the name of a revolution because the traditional rulers, elites and population of Lebialem Division are totally against everything they have been doing”.

The Fons drew the attention of civil society and international organisations on kidnappings and killings in the division which they say were ordered by Chris Anu and others as well as the spreading of arms and chasing traditional rulers out of their palaces.

The Lebialem Fons reiterated their stance for dialogue, peace and sustainable development in the division and enjoined the separatists to lay down their arms before it is too late.