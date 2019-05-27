Cameroon: Legendary SCNC activist passes away

One of the frontline activists of the Southern Cameroons National Council, retired Justice Ebong Frederick has passed away.

Justice Ebong died at the weekend in a hospital in Georgetown, United States of America after a protracted illness, reports say.

He will be remembered for the role he played in leading a group of activists take over the South West Regional station of State broadcaster CRTV in 1999 to declare the independence of Southern Cameroons.

He was later arrested and detained and the Kondengui Maximum security prison but later released aas he immediately left Cameroon for Nigeria then the United States of America in 2001.

He later returned to Camroon in 2004 but then returned to the United States of America where he has been living until his death.