Cameroon/Legislative: After Awudu Mbaya, Eric Mbah declines Fru Ndi’s investiture decision

One of the staunch militants of the Social Democratic Front party in Batibo, North West region of Cameroon, Barrister Mbah Eric Mbah has declined Ni John Fru Ndi’s November 11 investiture decision for him to run for the February 9, 2020 Municipal elections.

In a release addressed to the party’s regional Chairman in the North West region of Cameroon, Ba Mbah Eric Mbah says he is not ready to go in for the 2020 Municipal elections.

“…I hereby make it known that I am indisposed to run for Municipal Election given the well-known dynamism of my aspiration and focus at the Bar, a situation that is compounded by the prevailing security constraints on life and property…”

“…I urge you to omit my names from any list you are constituting for the said February 2020 twin elections” Ba Mbah Eric Mbah said in the release.

Earlier this week, Hon. Awudu Mbaya of the SDF Donga Mantung constituency equally decided not to run for the Municipal elections next year.

The legal mind who has been MP for four mandates disclosed he will not seek another mandate on the blood of the local population.